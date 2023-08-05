Nearly Completely Abandoned Colorado Town will Give You Chills

Just how abandoned does a town need to be to be considered a ghost town? One town in Colorado has pretty much been left to be reclaimed by the elements, but there are still a handful of permanent residents that live there.

One thing's for sure, seeing all of the abandoned old buildings is rather eerie and may even give you chills.

Keep scrolling to learn about, and take a virtual tour of the nearly abandoned rural community known as Matheson, Colorado.

Matheson Colorado is Nearly Abandoned

Matheson, Colorado is a tiny, nearly abandoned community located in Elbert County on the state's eastern plains.

As of 2020, only 79 people claimed to be permanent residents of the nearly forgotten town.

However, today there are quite a few buildings still sitting on these plains that likely haven't been occupied in some time.

In the abandoned fields you'll find multiple farmhouses, some of which that could have been home to an entire family or more, as well as several other structures including barns.

While the farmhouses appear to have been around for many years, there is also, curiously, an extra-long single-wide trailer sitting abandoned in Matheson with a huge pile of tires sitting scattered about what would have been the backyard.

When you look at a map of Matheson, it does look like a very tiny town, and one can only assume that the aforementioned 79 residents don't live around these abandoned structures.

Keep scrolling to take a virtual tour of the almost-abandoned town of Matheson, Colorado:

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Take a virtual tour of Matheson, Colorado, a tiny rural community that’s almost completely abandoned.

