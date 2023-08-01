Are you feeling lucky?

Every Tuesday and Friday, the winning numbers for the Mega Millions are drawn; there were no jackpot-winning tickets sold during the last Mega Millions drawing (July 28).

Since there was no lucky winner, the Mega Millions jackpot is now worth even more, currently estimated at $1.05 billion (the fourth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, according to the lottery) — and it'll only continue to grow if somebody doesn't draw the winning numbers.

Your next shot to win big with the Mega Millions is coming up on Tuesday (Aug. 1).

Of course, there are so many different places to purchase lottery tickets — from gas stations to convenience stores, grocery stores, and more.

However, rather than purchasing a lottery ticket from just any random place, why don't you try your luck by drawing some numbers at a spot that has a reputation for producing big Mega Millions winners?

Becoming a multimillionaire overnight wouldn't hurt anyone, would it?

Check out the luckiest spots to buy a Mega Millions Ticket in Northern Colorado below.

I'm almost tempted to buy one ticket from each lucky location ... that just might be the move I choose to make. After all, you can't win if you don't play — and the more you play, the better chance you have at winning.

Drawing days for the Colorado Lottery Mega Millions are Tuesdays and Fridays at about 9 p.m. local time.

Good luck!

Luckiest Lottery Locations in Colorado