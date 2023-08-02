There was a major flash flood in Fort Collins, Colorado last night.

Northern Colorado is facing a monsoonal flow this week and it is worrying residents across the region.

I live by Terry Lake in Fort Collins and I was walking on eggshells last night and watching the storm from my window. The weather was chaotic. There was thunder, lightning, hail, and major rain from 7:00 PM-2:00 AM.

According to the Coloradoan, 3 inches of rain hit parts of Larimer County.

Flash floods led to people and their vehicles being stranded.

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS VIDEO THAT WAS FILMED ON SOUTH COLLEGE AVENUE

WELLINGTON WAS FLOODED AS WELL

WILL THIS HAPPEN AGAIN?

There is a possibility. According to my colleague Kama, thunderstorms and major rain will continue Tuesday and Wednesday.

At this point, Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons look to be the rainiest, but there is the "afternoon thunderstorm" possibility every day of the extended 10-day forecast. There's a good chance for hail and lots of intense lightning too.

HERE IS SOMETHING TO CONSIDER

Reddit user, Certain_Pick2040, said this:

Only need ~9 more inches by ~midnight tomorrow to catch up with the highest totals from the Spring Creek flood in 1997 and after experiencing this in person I can’t even imagine what that was like. I mean, you see the high water mark signs on spring creek trail but to actually experience a storm that is 25% of that (so far, more rain possible tomorrow) really drives home how the water got that high.

