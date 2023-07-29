Awesome Colorado Restaurant Closes Doors For Good After Less Than A Year

We have some awesome and delicious locally owned and operated restaurants around Colorado, but it still doesn't stop us from getting sad when we lose one that we liked. That's sure happened a lot in 2023 so far as we say goodbye to yet another great locally-owned Colorado restaurant.

Another Awesome Local Colorado Restaurant Closes Doors For Good?

We have so many terrific choices around Colorado to eat that it's easy to take some of these terrific local spots for granted. That's seemingly the case with this great locally-owned restaurant that just opened in the spring. I had heard of Crazy King Burrito before but wasn't able to try it because Colorado didn't have one. A local man and his wife were looking for a new business venture and came across the CKB franchise. They flew out to try it and decided it was exactly what Colorado needed. Sadly, it appears that after being open less than just a few short months, Colorado's only Crazy King Burrito has closed.

Crazy King Burrito In Fort Collins, Colorado, Closed

I got word from a coworker at the radio station that Crazy King Burrito was closing its doors in mid-July. I called to confirm multiple times, but I've not received an answer. I went by the location over the weekend, and there wasn't a closed-for-business sign. The store wasn't open. I popped into some neighboring stores, and they said they haven't been open in a couple of weeks. Despite there not being an official announcement on their social media pages or a notice on their door, all signs point to Colorado's lone CKB having closed its doors for good.

It's unfortunate because the food was fantastic, and the ownership and management were great as well. Maybe it needed more time, but with a location right on College Avenue, and the amazing food they were serving up, you'd have figured this was a slam dunk. It's possible the location isn't as great as you'd assume. It is on the very busy College Avenue, but the parking there is horrible, and the business right before them, Peace, Love & Little Donuts also struggled in that same location just the year before.

With the store still fully intact, there is a chance that Crazy King comes back under new ownership or management. Only time will tell. To Mike and his crew, we're sad to see you leave before more people experienced your phenomenal food. Here's to hoping that your burro someday rides again.

