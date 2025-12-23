If you needed proof that Grand Junction still knows how to do Christmas right, all you had to do was take a drive after dark this holiday season.

From quiet neighborhood streets to busy corners around town, Light Up Grand Junction delivered exactly what it promised: glowing yards, over-the-top displays, and plenty of reasons to slow down and soak it all in.

Thank You to All the Light Up Grand Junction Entries

This year’s contest pulled in more than 40 entries, and the variety alone made it clear this wasn’t going to be an easy call. Classic white lights, colorful blow-ups, synchronized setups, and creative themes were everywhere.

The response from the community was just as impressive. Photos poured in, votes stacked up, and it became obvious early on that this contest had struck a nerve. People care about this stuff. They care about traditions, about making memories, and about giving their neighbors something fun to look at during the darkest weeks of the year.

After all the entries were reviewed and the votes counted, one display rose to the top.

And the Winner of Light Up Grand Junction Is ...

The winner of Light Up Grand Junction 2025 is Larry Estrada, who won $250 from Trimlight Grand Mesa.

Larry’s decorations are impossible to miss. His yard is filled wall-to-wall with illuminated characters, bold colors, and festive details that turn a simple drive-by into a full-on holiday moment.

Lights outline the space, figures fill the yard, and the entire display comes together in a way that feels joyful, welcoming, and unapologetically Christmas.

It’s the kind of setup that makes kids point, adults smile, and that’s exactly why it stood out.

While Larry takes home the win this year, every single entry helped make Grand Junction brighter. Light Up Grand Junction isn’t just a contest; it’s a reminder that some traditions are worth keeping.

Congrats to Larry Estrada, and thank you to everyone who flipped the switch and took part.

The Grand Valley's Best Holiday Light Displays for 2025 No matter how you celebrate the holidays this season, one thing remains the same: your chance to show your holiday spirit and cheer. Here's to Lighting Up our community in 2025.

