All of the Lies Coloradans Tell Themselves Daily

Do you catch yourself occasionally telling a fib or two just to brighten your spirits? Don't feel bad, we all do it. Here in Colorado, there are a handful of lies we tell ourselves daily, hoping they'll get us over the next hurdle.

We all have our bouts of cognitive dissonance. Self-deception is by no means uncommon. When it comes to the lies we tell ourselves, rather than speculate or dig up examples, it seemed wise to ask you directly. These are the lies we in Colorado tell ourselves daily.

Lies We Frequently Tell Ourselves

The website Mark Manson: Life Advice That Doesn't Suck offers a list of "9 Subtle Lies We All Tell Ourselves." Those lies include:

If I could just "X," then my life would be amazing.

If I had more time, I would do "X."

If I say or do "X," people will think I'm stupid.

If I just say or do "X," then that person will finally change.

Everything is great / Everything sucks

There's something inherently wrong or different about me.

I would change, but I can't because of "X."

I can't live without "X."

I know what I'm doing.

Ask An Honest Question, Get An Honest Answer

At times like this, social media makes for a great option. Why not come right out and as? I asked on Facebook, "What is a lie you tell yourself to get through the day?" The gallery below has a collection of your answers.

Wide Variety of Replies

When posting the question, the assumption was made most replies would involve:

hating our jobs

shortage of money

physical and emotional fatigue

As it turns out, many of your responses involve such serious matters as:

homelessness

hunger

severe medical issues

How Can We Brighten Things Up?

Marty Nemko, Ph.D., shares a few thoughts on the Psychology Today website. He writes, "Sometimes a little excess optimism may fuel us to bigger accomplishments than clear-eyed rationality would allow. He adds, "Unvarnished realism isn't always wise, but neither are unexamined lies we tell ourselves.

