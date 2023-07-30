Is It Legal to Smoke Weed in Public in Arizona?

Since the passage of Proposition 207 in Arizona back in 2020, the rules for recreational marijuana use have been relaxed across the state. More and more dispensaries have opened around in Arizona, making it more available than ever.

Now that recreational marijuana use is legal in Arizona, it's good to remember there are still rules that should be followed.

First, driving under the influence of pot is always illegal. Just like driving under the influence of alcohol, if you're caught you could incur fines, a license suspension, probation or even jail time.

Second, many workplaces have rules about substance use, especially those with a high degree of safety concerns. Employers can still enforce anti-drug policies, and that includes marijuana use.

Is It Legal to Smoke Pot in Public in Arizona?

According to Jackson White Attorneys at Law, there are restrictions on where someone is allowed to toke up. Prop 207 made the possession and use of marijuana legal for adults 21 and older. However, the proposition did not legalize:

Driving under the influence of marijuana

Smoking marijuana or consuming marijuana edibles in public places

Possessing more than the legal limit of marijuana

Selling marijuana without a license

Possessing or using marijuana on school grounds, on a school bus, or at a childcare facility

If you're caught violating any of these, you could be in a lot of legal hot water.

Where Is Recreational Marijuana Use Legal in Arizona?

Arizona Law defines a public space as, “an enclosed area to which the public is invited or in which the public is permitted.”

Prop 207 failed to give Arizonans any other means than their homes and backyards to use marijuana recreationally.

So, places like airports, restaurants, sports facilities, concert venues and shopping malls are a no-go.

Even though you're mostly allowed to use pot at your home, there are still some restrictions. For example, if you live in an apartment or condominium, you're allowed to smoke indoors, but not in any of the common areas, like the pool or community centers.

