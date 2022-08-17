You Can Help Crown Champ For National Kid’s Mullet Championship

American youth have trained hard for this competition, and it's up to you to help determine the 2022 winner. Voting is open now for the 2022 National Mullet Championship Kids' Division.

The 2022 finalists have been determined. In the end, there can be only one. Voting ends Friday, August 19, 2022, so don't delay.

National Mullet Championships

Seriously, there is such a thing as the National Mullet Championships. Several divisions exist within the competition:

Kids

Teens

Adults

Female (Femullet)

Voting Is Open Now

Voting in this competition is open for only five days. The deadline to vote is Friday, August 19, 2022.

Voting is easy to do. Simply log on to mulletchamp.com. Go to the Kids' Division. Then, enter your email to receive a voting code. That code will be emailed to you immediately. Paste that code in the registration field, and you are registered. From there you can cast a singular vote for the mullet of your choice.

All In Good Fun

People have followed this competition for years. Two years ago a youth from Colorado made it to the finals. For the 2020 competition, a 7-year-old named Levi brought home the bronze with his style known as the "Modern Mullet."

Vote Now

Check out the field of competitors and you'll see mullets in every shape, size, and configuration you can imaging. Someone, one competitor managed to work the American flag into their mullet. In addition, you'll spot designs in every color of the rainbow.

There are those that have mullets, and there are those who "OWN" mullets. It's up to you to determine to mullet champ. Unlike the mullets, the voting window is "short" for this competition, so please vote now.

