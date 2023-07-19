It’s Official: Colorado Ranked Best State to Hike In

Colorado is the top hiking haven in the United States according to a new ranking by KURU footwear.

Get our free mobile app

KURU did its homework by collecting comprehensive trail data, keeping an eye on real-time reviews, and even considering weather information. They've meticulously analyzed trail difficulty, length, elevation gain, and even scenic highlights

WHAT MAKES COLORADO STAND OUT?

colorado sign Canva loading...

Well, let's start with its jaw-dropping landscapes. The Rocky Mountains are by far the most iconic view in Colorado. What most people outside of Colorado don't realize is that Colorado's landscapes are incredibly diverse.

We also have the great plains and the front range. There is a trail for everyone at any level.

Whether you're up for a challenging 14er or a quick walk with a view, Colorado has got you covered.

HERE IS WHAT KURU SAID

This recognition is a testament to Colorado's commitment to preserving its natural resources, maintaining its trails, and providing a world-class hiking experience for visitors and residents alike. The state's dedicated agencies, organizations, and outdoor enthusiasts work tirelessly to ensure the trails remain accessible, enjoyable, and sustainable.

THE WEATHER DOES MAKE IT MORE DIFFICULT, BUT COLORADO IS STILL #1

"The weather in Colorado is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get."

Yes, I am sure you have seen that meme, but it's very true! Although our weather can be all over the place, Colorado's dramatic weather did not have a giant impact on our ranking.

Feeling adventurous? You can check out the top 10 states here.

This Hike Provides Some Of The Best Views In Colorado