Is It Legal to Bury a Beloved Pet in Your Yard in Colorado?

It's never easy to say goodbye to a beloved pet, and losing them can be one of the hardest moments in anyone's life.

If a furry companion does cross over the rainbow bridge, its human might consider having a funeral or burial in their backyard. But is burying a pet on your property actually legal to do in Colorado?

The laws regarding pet burial vary on a state-by-state basis. In some places, it's perfectly okay to lay them to rest in the backyard, while other states have laws prohibiting this from taking place.

According to EmergencyvetUSA.com, it's legal for pets to be buried on their owner’s property in Colorado as long as the body is not contaminated with any infectious diseases. That being said, there are additional in-depth rules and regulations, so Coloradans should speak with their vet prior to carrying out a pet burial.

How can I properly bury my pet?

When it does come time to lay a lost pet to rest, there are several options for burial boxes. However, since they are being put into the ground, a biodegradable choice is recommended.

Another thing to consider is how deep the pet will need to be buried. If the hole is too close to the surface, the grave could run the risk of being disturbed by other animals or environmental factors. Vet experts explain that the burial spot should be at least 3 to 5 feet deep.

Once again, if the pet died from disease, do not bury it. That disease could easily be passed on to other animals.

Many people choose to memorialize their four-legged family member with a cement pawprint or personalized stone too.

Alternatives to burying in the yard

Although burying a pet in the yard is a wonderful way to keep them close after they've passed, this is not always the best option for everyone. Rather than the backyard, there are designated pet cemeteries where people can lay their pets to peacefully rest and visit them at any time. Another alternative is to have the animal cremated. The ashes can then be kept in an urn or special box.

The grieving process is difficult, but choosing the best burial option may help to provide closure after a pet has passed away.

