Watch How Quickly the Temperature Rises Inside A Hot Vehicle In Colorado

You may be shocked to discover how quickly the inside of a vehicle can turn into an oven on a hot Colorado day.

Sometimes People Just Never Learn

We all know about the danger to kids and animals during the summer months when it comes to parked vehicles. Yet, every year we hear stories - sometimes with tragic endings - about pets and children being left inside a hot car to suffer unbearably.

State Trooper Lewis Takes On the Heat To Make A Point

Although it's a familiar message, it's very relevant right now during the hottest time of the summer with temperatures regularly hovering around triple digits. Colorado State Patrol Trooper J.K. Lews recently did a demonstration inside his patrol car to illustrate just how quickly the inside of a car can heat up on a summer day.

When Trooper Lewis performed this demonstration, the outdoor temperature was 92°-93° outside - not terribly hot, but warm enough to illustrate how quickly a vehicle can go from a comfortable 72° to over 120° in just 15 minutes.

It Doesn't Take Long For Things To Warm Up

In just five minutes, the temperature inside the closed-up vehicle shot up to 96°. Another five minutes later, the temperature in the car had climbed to an uncomfortable 106°. How high would it go?

Dangerous Conditions Even When It's Not 100°

Keep in mind, that the temperature outside was only in the low 90s - and it was a cloudy day. Five minutes later, Trooper Lewis reveals the temperature had risen to a blistering 121°.

Keep Your Children and Pets Safe This Summer

The point of this demonstration, of course, is to illustrate how dangerous a hot vehicle can be to both pets and children. You might think you're only going to be gone for just a few minutes - but the potential for tragedy. This is just a reminder to never leave children in a parked vehicle on these hot summer days, and to leave your pets at home.

