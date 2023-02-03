5 Haunted Places In Colorado You Must Avoid At All Costs
There are a number of haunted locations in Colorado you dare not visit. Oddly, one is a popular tourist attraction, and another is a five-star hotel. Regardless, unless encounters with the dead are your cup of tea, these haunted Colorado sites should be avoided.
The popular Youtube channel Top 5 Scary Videos finally made its way to Colorado, and paranormal enthusiasts are digging it. Check out their list of haunted Colorado locations you want to steer clear of.
Who Says Steer Clear of These Colorado Locations
Taylor & Kyle are your hosts as they meander their way through the hallowed halls of Horror Fiction and Fandom. Their YouTube channel states, "Here at Top 5 Scary Videos, nothing is off the table when it comes to breaking down the things that go bump in the night, and then compiling them for your viewing enjoyment into a Top 5 Scary List. Be it horror cinema, Gothic literature, urban legends, creepy history, or the mysterious tales of long-lost civilizations - we've got a list for you."
Haunted Colorado Locations To Avoid
Top 5 Scary Videos recommend you avoid these haunted Colorado locations:
- Molly Brown House Museum in Denver
- Phantom Canyon Road - between the cities of Florence and Victor
- Central City Masonic Cemetery
- The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs
- Highlands Ranch Mansion
Before anyone calls up wanting to eat my eyebrows, this list includes places with reported paranormal activity. Please note, however, these sightings are isolated to particular rooms or specific portions of these Colorado locations. One paranormal event shared here occurs only twice per year. In most cases, the hosts at these venues are very open about paranormal events at their locations. You've probably been to several of these Colorado attractions and had a pleasant experience.
For Those Who Love The Paranormal
If you're into this sort of thing, these Colorado hauntings may be precisely what you've been looking for. Most are easily accessible, and most can be visited at no cost. All, however, have a reputation for strange events and disturbing sightings.