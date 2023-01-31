Grand Junction’s Newest Restaurant Is Open & It’s Very ‘Colorado’
After much anticipation, a new Grand Junction, Colorado restaurant has opened its doors to the public.
With locations in Arizona and Colorado, this popular restaurant already had a strong following. After a long wait, the newest location is up and running.
The Lone Spur Cafe Opens In Grand Junction Colorado
The Lone Spur Cafe at 2480 Highway 6 & 50 Unit A opened for business on Monday, January 30, 2022. A number of people in Grand Junction made plans to be there as doors opened on Day 1.
What Do They Serve?
The Lone Spur Cafe's official webpage says:
We offer great cowboy food, great cowboy service, and genuine cowboy charm at our one-of-a-kind breakfast, lunch and special dinner café.
Look at their menu, and you'll see items such as:
- French Toast Special
- Southwest Omelet
- Cowboy Benedict
- Wagon Wheel Pancake
- Southwest Burger
Peruse the menu, and you'll find breakfast dishes range in price from $7.99 to $22.99. Most lunch items run between $11.99 and $13.49. There is a kids' menu, with most items between $4.99 and $7.49.
A Popular Group of Restaurants
Looking at TripAdvisor, the Lone Spur Cafe location at 619 Main Avenue in Durango, Colorado, packs some very favorable reviews. As a matter of fact, they have a 4.5 star rating based on 379 reviews. One review reads, "Best breakfast in town, fast service, nice staff, reasonably priced. Have been here before and always good food and service."
The Silverton, Colorado location received excellent reviews on Facebook. One review reads, "I ate multiple times at the Lone Spur Cafe in Silverton, over a 5-day stay while Jeeping in the San Juan Mts last August. Great cowboy atmosphere, even better food, and the staff were fantastic. I was so impressed with my first visit, I didn’t go to any other restaurant during my stay."
A Very 'Colorado' Place
Between the menu and the decor, this looks to be a very "Colorado" restaurant. That seems to be a common theme in the reviews.
I stopped by earlier today (Tuesday, January 31, 2023) to check it out. It certainly does pack a Colorado vibe.