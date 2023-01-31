Grand Junction’s Newest Restaurant Is Open & It’s Very ‘Colorado’

After much anticipation, a new Grand Junction, Colorado restaurant has opened its doors to the public.

With locations in Arizona and Colorado, this popular restaurant already had a strong following. After a long wait, the newest location is up and running.

Get our free mobile app

The Lone Spur Cafe Opens In Grand Junction Colorado

The Lone Spur Cafe at 2480 Highway 6 & 50 Unit A opened for business on Monday, January 30, 2022. A number of people in Grand Junction made plans to be there as doors opened on Day 1.

Lone Spur Cafe Open In Grand Junction Colorado Waylon Jordan loading...

What Do They Serve?

The Lone Spur Cafe's official webpage says:

We offer great cowboy food, great cowboy service, and genuine cowboy charm at our one-of-a-kind breakfast, lunch and special dinner café.

Look at their menu, and you'll see items such as:

French Toast Special

Southwest Omelet

Cowboy Benedict

Wagon Wheel Pancake

Southwest Burger

Peruse the menu, and you'll find breakfast dishes range in price from $7.99 to $22.99. Most lunch items run between $11.99 and $13.49. There is a kids' menu, with most items between $4.99 and $7.49.

A Popular Group of Restaurants

Looking at TripAdvisor, the Lone Spur Cafe location at 619 Main Avenue in Durango, Colorado, packs some very favorable reviews. As a matter of fact, they have a 4.5 star rating based on 379 reviews. One review reads, "Best breakfast in town, fast service, nice staff, reasonably priced. Have been here before and always good food and service."

The Silverton, Colorado location received excellent reviews on Facebook. One review reads, "I ate multiple times at the Lone Spur Cafe in Silverton, over a 5-day stay while Jeeping in the San Juan Mts last August. Great cowboy atmosphere, even better food, and the staff were fantastic. I was so impressed with my first visit, I didn’t go to any other restaurant during my stay."

A Very 'Colorado' Place

Between the menu and the decor, this looks to be a very "Colorado" restaurant. That seems to be a common theme in the reviews.

Lone Spur Cafe Open In Grand Junction Colorado (1) Waylon Jordan loading...

I stopped by earlier today (Tuesday, January 31, 2023) to check it out. It certainly does pack a Colorado vibe.

12 Great Colorado Restaurants with Cheap Eats In Grand Junction Looking for some tasty treats that won't break the bank? Costs are up everywhere, but you can still find some great deals if you know where to look. Check out 12 places around Grand Junction that have managed to continue to keep the eats coming at a price that is affordable.

Grand Junction Area Restaurants Our Parents Used To Take Us To If you grew up in Grand Junction, Colorado, you probably visited Talley's, Sambo's Western Sizzliln', or possibly even the Oasis Restaurant. Most of these places are long gone. Dig deep into your memories and you may remember some of these Grand Junction area restaurants where our parents used to take us.