Now that we're wrapping up this past year and heading into a new one, it's fun to reflect on the positive things that happened over the past 12 months. Luckily, for many of us, a lot of those good things that took place in 2022 were concerts.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit back in 2020, concerts and live events altogether came to a crashing halt. However, a couple of years later, it would seem that music fans were just as ready as musicians to get together for some long-overdue live music.

Curious, I posted a question on Facebook asking what the best concert you saw in 2022 was and got all kinds of great responses.

Grand Junction's Favorite Concerts of 2022

Grand Junction residents were treated to a plethora of great shows this past year, many of which took place inside of city limits. Some of the concerts mentioned as favorites included shows at Las Colonias Amphitheater such as Halestorm and Everclear.

In addition, concerts that took place at The Mesa Theater like GWAR, and concerts that took place at The Avalon Theater like Kenny Wayne Shepherd, were also among those mentioned.

However, some of the favorite concerts that were mentioned took place on the other side of the state in the Denver area and include shows like Iron Maiden, Alice in Chains, Slipknot, Dirty Heads, Black Label Society, and many others.

Keep scrolling to take a look back at some of the most memorable concerts in 2022 as chosen by Grand Junction residents:

Grand Junction’s Picks for the Best Concerts of 2022 According to you, these are the best concerts you attended in 2022.

