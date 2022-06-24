Water Main Breaks Near Struthers Avenue in Downtown Grand Junction

Some residents in downtown Grand Junction experienced a loss of water pressure around lunchtime on Friday when a water main ruptured near Struthers Avenue.

KKCO says the city of Grand Junction received reports of "concussive booms" in the area before the loss of water pressure. A large broken main between 7th Street and 9th Street affected customers in Orchard Mesa, and throughout Grand Junction.

Flooding Was Reported on Riverside Parkway

NBC 11 is reporting a portion of Riverside Parkway was partially flooded during the noon hour on Friday as a result of the broken main. Crews got to work quickly to isolate the break and reroute water. The break was confirmed to have happened in a 24-inch water line around 1:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Just before 2 p.m. most of the water was off of Riverside Parkway but was still standing in the yards on the north side of the street.

What Other Locations Have Lost Water Pressure?

Grand Junction's Botanical Gardens and Park Shelter will be without water until the matter is resolved. It may take crews time to get water pressure restored to all customers but most residents having issues should see pressure return this afternoon.

Same Day Restoration of Service Expected in Grand Junction

The city expects that water pressure will return this afternoon. Residents should run the water until it appears clear. Continue to stay updated on the situation in case any sort of boil order is issued. No such orders have been issued at the time of this update. The city of Grand Junction sent an alert to residents from their online alert center around 1 p.m.

