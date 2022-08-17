When Will This New Orchard Mesa Restaurant Open For Business?

It won't be long now. Judging by the looks of things, Grand Junction will soon have another restaurant to choose from.

In addition to housing, another popular fast-food chain is coming to Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa. As of today, August 16, 2022, it looks as though they are putting the final touches on the new Taco Bell.

Southwest Corner of Linden Avenue and Highway 50 in Grand Junction, Colorado

Clear back in January 2022 a City of Grand Junction Land Development Application Pending sign went up on the south side of Highway 50 in Grand Junction. The number on the sign was 2021-821.

I've lived in Orchard Mesa since 1983, and for that entire time, this lot was a giant, usually empty field. Being nosey, I had to look into it.

Grand Junction's official webpage, www.gjcity.gov, reported a number of things coming to the area. First, Project Number PR-2021-169, Tracys Village Subdivision.

Second, Plan Number SPN-2021-741, read "Taco Bell restaurant with a drive-thru window on proposed Lot 5, Block 3, Tracys Village Subdivision."

Grand Junction Colorado SW Corner of Highway 50 and Linden Ave Applications gjcity.org loading...

Fast Forward To The Present

Fast forward to August 16, 2022, and the new Taco Bell looks almost complete, along with a newly paved parking lot and drive-up window.

Opening Date For The New Taco Bell

Moments ago I spoke with the manager of another Taco Bell location in Grand Junction, and regarding the opening date for the Orchard Mesa store, I was told, "We do not have an exact date."

It's becoming abundantly clear the construction workers are beyond fed up with me. I stop by every day to ask when Taco Bell will open for business. They have informed me countless times they have no idea, and that it's not their place to say.

So, we go to Plan B, or perhaps it's Plan C. After speaking with the city, it was made clear the new Taco Bell has not filed for a "Date of Occupancy." Even if the Date of Occupancy had been established, that simply sets the date when they can open for business, not necessarily when they will open for business.

Orchard Mesa Moves Into the Big Time

As a forty-year resident of Orchard Mesa, things certainly have changed. Many of us moved to the south side of Grand Junction because it was perceived as the "quiet side of town."

So, how many major chain restaurants now call Orchard Mesa home? Let's break it down store by store:

Dominos Pizza

Subway

Dairy Queen

Burger King

and now... Taco Bell.

This list doesn't even include some of the lesser-known franchises. When it comes to your fine dining choices, you have several options in a relatively small area. For the sake of being weird, I thought it would be fun to do a poor man's survey and calculate the distance between these restaurants.

Grand Junction distance Dominos Pizza to Burger King Google Maps loading...

With Dominos representing the westernmost restaurant, and Burger King as the easternmost, you'll find Dominos, Taco Bell, Subway, Dairy Queen, and Burger King all within a distance of 4,938.27 feet. Check it out. Some of the biggest names in fast food, all in less than one mile.

While not a Taco Bell aficionado, it will be exciting to see this restaurant open. The new auto parts star just a few hundred feet east of the new Taco Bell looks as though it's almost ready to open. I'm curious to think about what's next.

