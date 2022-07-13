Most Expensive Rentals in Grand Junction

Are you currently searching for a rental property in Grand Junction, Colorado? If so, check out this gallery featuring some of the nicest properties currently on the market.

If you search long enough, you'll find rentals in every size, shape, and color of the rainbow. With the gallery below, I present the most expensive rentals on the market in Grand Junction as of July 13, 2022.

Things Sure Have Changed in Grand Junction, Colorado

According to my parents, when they got married in 1963, their first home cost less than $100 a month to rent. That was for a small home right across from the jail.

Fast Forward to July 2022

I recently did a post featuring the least expensive rentals on the market in Grand Junction. Right now, July 13, 2022, the least expensive "house" in Grand Junction listed on Realtor.com wants $1,050 per month. The least expensive apartment, a one-bed unit measuring 150 square feet, currently lists at $495 per month.

Owning Rentals in Grand Junction, Colorado

Before we go any further, I must confess... I am a slumlord... I mean landlord. Over the last 22 years, I've purchased and sold a handful of rental houses. Why? I'm stupid.

I clearly remember the day I told my dad I had just purchased an income property. He quickly turned a funky shade of green that doesn't exist anywhere else in nature.

Owning rental properties isn't quite as much fun as I was led to believe. As of 2013, I've sold off all but one of my properties. Did I make money? Not really. I walked away with a little after cashing out, but those sales barely compensated for the money lost over the years.

For Those Looking to Rent in Grand Junction

Renting has its place. You may be at a point in your life where it would benefit you to rent. If you're searching, rest assured there are a number of available units on the market. The rentals featured here represent the most expensive units currently on the market. While most of us have no need to rent a palace, for your viewing pleasure, I present the most expensive rentals on the market in Grand Junction for July 2022.

