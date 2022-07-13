Grand Junction Redland’s Home Includes a Pool and Two Hot Tubs

Summertime can mean some serious heat in Grand Junction. The near triple-digit heat in June and July has us taking note whenever another Colorado dream home with a pool hits the market.

Today we will check out a home in the Redlands that was made for summer. You'll find a giant saltwater pool out back, along with an indoor and outdoor hot tub.

Enjoy a 42 X 40 Saltwater Swimming Pool & Waterslide

This 42 X 40 in-ground saltwater pool sits surrounded by palm trees and views of Monument Canyon and the Colorado National Monument. The backyard includes a Trex deck with a pergola over an outdoor hot tub.

Relax in the Indoor OR Outdoor Hot Tub

When it's time to hit the hot tub you'll have options if you make this your new home. There is a hot tub out by the pool and another one inside along with a wet bar. This home also includes space for a game room. You'll have everything you need to entertain.

See Inside 722 Washington Court in Grand Junction, Colorado

This home is located in Redlands just across a bridge through a wildlife conservation easement at the end of a cul-de-sac. The home sits on 1.5 acres of land and is ready for horses if you want to bring some with you. We'll include a link to the full listing so you can schedule a tour at the end of the photo gallery below.

