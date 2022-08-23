We have some very interesting featured pets this week, so take a look at these special animals available for adoption right now.

This is a good time to adopt with 50% off adoption fees through August at Roice-Hurst Humane Society, and $50 adoptions on Saturday, August 27. We are featuring a couple of puppies this week that are just as cute and silly as can be, along with a very loving cat.

Utah Has Typical Goofy Puppy Personality

Utah is just four months old and is a total cutie with a goofy personality. His different colored eyes give him a very unique look. He's young and trainable and would fit in well with most active families.

Take a look at those eyes. Are you ready to take Utah home?

Miss May Is Silly and Affectionate

Miss May is a 9-month-old puppy weighing in at about 60 lbs. She is a special dog looking for a special home. She's energetic, silly, and affectionate with her human friends. Her happiness is contagious. Miss May would prefer to be the only pet in an adult-only active household.

Ricotta Has the Most Loving Personality

If you have been to the Roice-Hurst facility, perhaps you have met their office cat Coraline - and you wanted to bring her home. Unfortunately, she is not available for adoption.

Ricotta is a carbon copy of Coraline with weird ears and all. She is six years old and loves to play and snuggle, and will rub along your ankles as you walk through the cat room. You can see the resemblance between Coraline (above) and Ricotta. (below)

If you are interested in meeting one of our featured pets, contact Roice-Hurst at 970-434-7337. Don't forget about half-price adoptions this month, and $50 adoptions this Saturday at Roice-Hurst in Grand Junction.