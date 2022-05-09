We have three pets worth checking out this week if you are currently interested in adopting a dog or a cat for your home.

This week we are featuring a loving cat, and two dogs, including one that came from Texas a couple of weeks ago. One of these adoptable pets might be the right one for you.

Morgan, the One-Eyed Husky

Huskies are beautiful dogs and Morgan is no exception. He is a 3-year=old male that was part of the group of dogs that recently came to Grand Junction from Texas. Morgan only has one eye because of an old injury. He's a little slow to warm up, but, once he does, he is very sweet and loves to cuddle and hang out with his humans. Morgan seems to do well with other dogs.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

Jon Bone Jovi is Smart and Handsome

Jon Bone Jovi ( I think we call him Jovi for short) is a 2-year-old Australian Shepherd mix who is smart and handsome - just like his namesake. He knows how to sit and shake, and walks well on a leash. He came to Roice-Hurst from Mesa County Animal Services. Jovi would probably be best as an only dog, but you can always arrange a meet and greet to see if he would get along with your other pets.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

Get our free mobile app

Cinders Needs A New Family

Cinders is a 5-year-old loving female cat. Unfortunately, her family had to move and couldn't take her with them. She's a little shy at first but is coming out of her shell more every day. Now, she confidently asks to be petted.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

If you think you might be interested in adopting one of these homeless pets, contact Roice-Hurst Humane Society at 970-434-7337 to arrange a meet and greet.

Wuffstock Music Festival Is Saturday

Don't forget, Wuffstock, the annual music festival for dogs and their humans, is this Saturday at the Amphitheater. The 90s rock band Eve 6 is the headliner along with Denver-based Leon and the Revival and the Static Channel. They will be local vendors, food trucks, beer, and dogs are welcome. Get tickets at Ticketmaster.

See Grand Junction Colorado's Adorable Pets Who All Have Unique Names See 100 animals with adorable photos and unique names that are all from right here in Western Colorado.