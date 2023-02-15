Grand Junction Homeless Pets Looking For Love This Month

Our pets of the week today, hoping to find a forever home, include a beautiful cat that is a 20-pound Garfield look-alike.

It is a feline's turn to take center stage on Pets of the Week, where dogs, for no particular reason, typically get the most attention. Take a moment to look at this week's featured pets from the Roice-Hurst Humane Society in Grand Junction.

Garfield Look Alike Will Steal Your Heart

The original Garfield was a pretty grumpy cat, and that is not the case with Tigger, who is 20 pounds of pure love. This Garfield look-alike is 6 years old and gets along with kids, dogs, and other cats. He's been declawed on his front feet, so he'll need to be an indoor cat. He also needs to lose a few pounds and needs a loving family to help him achieve his weight-loss goals.

Strider Loves To Give Hugs and Kisses

Strider is an energetic 2-year-old - a goofy sweetheart that loves to give hugs and kisses. He needs an active family that will let him run and play and let his energy out. He's a little shy at first with people and other dogs but warms up quickly.

Roxy Is Ready For A Dog's Life

Roxy is 4 years old, weighs 47 pounds, and is a very sweet girl. She's done having puppies and is now ready for a dog's life. At the shelter, she loves to play with other dogs and enjoys her walks in the morning.

As always, if you are interested in meeting one of our featured pets - or one of the available pets at Roice-Hurst, you can visit the shelter Tuesday thru Sunday between noon and 4:00 p.m.