Grand Junction Home With 3 Bedrooms Listed For Sale For $1

Could a Grand Junction home actually be selling for just $1?

I saw the listing recently on realtor.com. The home is over 1,300 square feet with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and sits on a .29 acre lot. I took a closer look, and, sure enough, it says $1.

Of Course, There Is More to the Story

While the home is, in fact, listed on the site for $1, as you might expect, there's more to the story. The property is actually going to live auction on August 25. Somebody might actually get this home at a bargain price, but, it's definitely going to cost more than a single dollar.

Get our free mobile app

Use Your Imagination and Your Money

As you scroll through the photos below, you'll see the need for a few upgrades and improvements. With some imagination - and a few dollars -- you could probably fix it up and maybe even flip it. A little paint goes a long way.

On the other hand, maybe you're looking for a house, but the budget is pretty tight. This one might be worth looking at. In addition to the over 1,300 square feet of living space, the property comes with a small wood shed and a metal shed, along with a fairly large covered back porch.

The property is being presented on Realtor.com by R. Omar Richardson and brokered by United Country Real Colorado Properties.

Grand Junction Home Listed For $1 This property is located at 3253 1/2, B 1/2 Road in Grand Junction and is listed online for $1. The house is scheduled to be sold through a live auction on Thursday, August 25. Take a look through the photos below and see if you might be interested in putting in a bid.