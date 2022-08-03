Grand Junction Home With 3 Bedrooms Listed For Sale For $1
Could a Grand Junction home actually be selling for just $1?
I saw the listing recently on realtor.com. The home is over 1,300 square feet with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and sits on a .29 acre lot. I took a closer look, and, sure enough, it says $1.
Of Course, There Is More to the Story
While the home is, in fact, listed on the site for $1, as you might expect, there's more to the story. The property is actually going to live auction on August 25. Somebody might actually get this home at a bargain price, but, it's definitely going to cost more than a single dollar.
Use Your Imagination and Your Money
As you scroll through the photos below, you'll see the need for a few upgrades and improvements. With some imagination - and a few dollars -- you could probably fix it up and maybe even flip it. A little paint goes a long way.
On the other hand, maybe you're looking for a house, but the budget is pretty tight. This one might be worth looking at. In addition to the over 1,300 square feet of living space, the property comes with a small wood shed and a metal shed, along with a fairly large covered back porch.
The property is being presented on Realtor.com by R. Omar Richardson and brokered by United Country Real Colorado Properties.
