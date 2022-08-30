If you have ever wanted an amazing view of the sun coming up over the Grand Mesa then we may have found your Colorado dream home.

Located off Little Park Road is your chance to enjoy million-dollar views every morning as we take you inside this four-bedroom home on a 2.52-acre lot. This home was first finished in 1962 and has benefited from several upgrades.

Get our free mobile app

Enjoy Panoramic Views of the Grand Valley

The living room of this home kind of reminds me of the bridge on the starship enterprise. Windows show off almost the entire view of the Grand Valley with a perfect view of the Bookcliffs and the Grand Mesa.

This Home Includes Lots of Outdoor Patio Space and a Gourmet Kitchen

If you love the Colorado sunshine this home offers plenty of it. Outdoor seating areas are both covered and uncovered so that you can decide the perfect setting to entertain your guests. The kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wall-to-wall cabinets, a commercial-grade gas range, and tons of upgrades.

This property is presented by Paula Scanlon and brokered by: Bray Real Estate.

This Home Includes Private Guest Quarters

Guests have their own private quarters here with their own kitchen and 2 bedrooms inside the guest quarters. This home includes a 2-car garage that is heated in the winter and cooled in the summer. You'll also enjoy the large wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Scroll on to see inside this incredible living room.

Enjoy Million Dollar Views from Little Park Road in Grand Junction Check out the million-dollar views from Little Park Road. Enjoy the sunrise over the Grand Mesa and Mount Garfield every morning from this four-bedroom home in Grand Junction. This home includes guest quarters for friends and family.

MORE: Colorado's Top Outdoor Bars to Visit Immediately Before Summer Ends Enjoy these Colorado hotspots featuring great outdoor bars, patios, and restaurants. Take a closer look at each establishment and find out more about what they have to offer before summer is over.