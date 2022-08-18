Best Finds at Grand Junction’s Goodwill

Yesterday, August 17, 2022, was National Thrift Store Day. It seemed like a good day to visit the Grand Junction, Colorado Goodwill, and check out the deals.

Sometimes you're searching for something that doesn't warrant buying new. Other times, you're hoping to stretch your dollars. Then again, some love to search for antiques and collectibles. Whatever it is you're searching for, there's a good chance you'll find it at a Grand Junction area thrift store.

Grand Junction, Colorado's Goodwill Store

Have you ever shopped at Grand Junction's Goodwill at 630 24 1/2 Road? They carry just about everything you can think of. Here's a quick tour and a look at a few items which might be of interest.

What If Thrift Shops Aren't Your Thing

To be honest, I've never been one for thrift shops. I believe it has to do with childhood trauma. My mother was a yard sale and thrift shop junkie. Each Saturday she could be counted on to come home with a truckload of stuff. That stuff would then be quickly relocated from the back of the truck to the crawl space under the house. Three years after my mother's death, these "treasures" are still cluttering the crawlspace, waiting for the day I throw them out.

You Will Find Good Deals

After my voyage to Grand Junction's Goodwill, I admit there are good purchases to be made. If you're searching for a book, CD, or DVD player, this would be an excellent place to start.

For that matter, if you're looking to add to your wardrobe, and you find money is tight, this is an excellent way to stretch your dollar. Maybe you need an article of clothing to be worn for a special occasion. Why spend big bucks for something you plan to wear once?

Important Thing to Note

The gallery below includes items for sale at the Grand Junction Goodwill on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. There's no guarantee these items are still available. In addition, the prices shown reflect those prices as marked as of that date. Those, of course, are subject to change.

