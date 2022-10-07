This Is Who Grand Junction Would Give $30K Winnings To

We have your chance to win up to $30,000. I asked people in Grand Junction and Western Colorado, "If you won the $30,000 but had to spend it on someone else, who would you spend it on, and what would you buy them?"

If you want to feel good about the human race, read the responses below. There are a lot of selfless people in the world. Check out the gallery, and you'll see what I mean.

Get our free mobile app

What Would Grand Junction, Colorado Do With $30K?

Before long, someone in our audience is going to win $30K. If you've registered to win, it could be you. Obviously, there are infinite things you could do with money.

What if, just for the sake of argument, you had to spend it on someone else? It could be a family member, a stranger, a friend, or an organization. Who would you give it to, and why?

Why Give It Away?

Do you remember eight or nine years ago when our "Win Cash" winner gave away every penny? He used the winnings to fund a charity providing clothing to those in need. It's none of my business, but the winner in question did not strike me as being independently wealthy. I can't help but think he could have used the money for himself. Nevertheless, he chose to give every single cent to help others.

The website Kent-Teach.com offers the article, "Five Benefits of Giving." They begin with a scientific explanation as to why giving feels good. According to Kent-Teach.com, "It has been suggested that when we give to others, the hormone, oxytocin, is released and this induces feelings of warmth, euphoria, and connection to others." This is quickly followed with five far more practical reasons why giving feels so good:

Giving makes us feel happy

Giving is good for health

Giving helps social connection

Giving evokes gratitude

Giving is contagious

You Could Win $30K

If you were to win the $30,000, you certainly have every right to keep it for yourself. With everything people have been through the last three years, combined with the rising cost of everything, we could all use a chance to get ahead.

In any case, you can't win if you don't play. Keep your ears open for the next code, and keep your eyes on our mobile app. Oh, and... good luck!

Grand Junction Would Spend $30K Winnings On These People This October, we have your chance to win a $30,000.00 Grand Prize. If you were the $30K Grand Prize winner, who would you spend the money on? I asked on Facebook, "If you won the $30,000 but had to spent it on someone else, who would you spend it on, and what would you buy them?"



If Money Didn't Matter - Grand Junction Would Be Doing This For Work If money were no longer an issue, but you still had to work, what would you do? Would you make a drastic career change? I asked on Facebook, "If money didn't matter, what would you do for work?"