Grand Junction’s Newest Statue Finally Hits the Bricks
There's a new guy in Grand Junction, Colorado, and he's roughly eight feet tall and weighs in at a ton. Have you met bRICK?
This gentleman has set up shop on 7th Street between Main and Rood.
New Guy in Grand Junction, Colorado
You'll find bRICK hanging out in front of Mountain Air Roasters and The Blue Moon on the east side of 7th Street. He doesn't have a sign, and he's not asking for money. As a matter of fact, "Everything is awesome."
The Grand Junction, Colorado Community
According to a post on Mountain Air Roaster's Facebook page, "This project took a community!" Put simply, a number of artists and businesses stepped up to the plate for this project.
A tremendous amount of work went into this project. You're looking at 2,000 pounds of steel. The figure stands an impressive eight feet.
Meet The Artists
The subject, bRICK, was made by local artist Brandon Sloan. The paint job comes courtesy of Pro Powder Coating. The decals and masks were created by Your Sign Company.
What Does The Info Say?
If you look just below bRICK's belt and to the left, you'll see a decal with information printed on it. Here's a closer look.
A Fun Addition To Downtown Grand Junction
Personally, I really enjoy this particular artwork. I believe it will become a highly recognizable feature for downtown. It's safe to say countless thousands of visitors will have their picture taken, posing next to bRICK.
At the time of these photos, roughly 7:30 this morning, Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 7th Street in Grand Junction was fairly busy. What a welcome addition to a morning commute. If you're heading down 7th Street taking the kids to school, it will certainly brighten everyone's morning to see bRICK.