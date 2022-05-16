Grand Junction Names the Concerts They Most Regret Missing

Here in Colorado, we are fortunate to not only have so many great music venues like Red Rocks Amphitheater, Ball Arena (formerly the Pepsi Center,) and Fiddler's Green Amphitheater but Grand Junction is located right between Denver and Salt Lake City, making it a perfect place for touring artists to stop in and put on a show.

However, life happens, and sometimes we miss out on concerts that we had our hearts set on attending. And, sometimes those concerts prove to be substantial leaving a lot of regret inside of us.

Curious, I posted a question on Facebook asking which concert or concerts you most regret not seeing, and here's what you said.

Colorado Concerts You Regret Missing

Many of the concerts you said were the ones that you most regret missing were shows by bands and artists that are no longer around. Either the band broke up or one or more of the key members are no longer alive. Some of these artists mentioned that are no longer around because of death include Tom Petty, Led Zeppelin, Prince, The Allman Brothers Band, The Beastie Boys, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Rush, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

In addition, bands and artists mentioned that simply broke up include Slayer, Black Sabbath, and while they didn't break up, Journey will likely never again tour with their most notable vocalist Steve Perry.

In addition, some of the concerts you mentioned that you regret missing were special in their own way like when The Foo Fighters performed with Dave Grohl in a cast, when Ozzy played with the now-deceased Randy Rhoads, or when Tool played Red Rocks in 2010.

Here are the concerts that you said you regret missing the most:

