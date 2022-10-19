Grand Junction Colorado Does This Before Going to Sleep

Most Americans spend roughly 30 minutes in bed before actually falling asleep. What about those of us in Grand Junction, Colorado?

I asked on Facebook, "What's the last thing you do before you go to sleep?" Here's what you had to say.

What We Do Before Going To Sleep

It's important to make a distinction between "going to bed" and "going to sleep." The website Ipsos reports Americans typically spend half an hour in bed before falling asleep. According to their study:

41% watch TV

28% look at a mobile device

23% read a book or magazine

17% listen to music (my kind of people)

13% participate in romantic activity

11% meditate

Looking At The Mobile Devices

Mobile devices and their apps are taking over. According to Ipsos, 21% of men look at their mobile devices before going to sleep, compared to 34% of women. Personally, I find that one surprising. When it comes to age groups, 45% of those between 18 and 34 check their mobile devices, while only 11% of those over the age of 55 check theirs.

Sleeping Problems In America

Sleeping difficulties are part of the motivation behind my asking this social engagement question. I've been up the last few nights. According to Ipsos, 60% of Americans say their current sleep situation is a problem. Of those, 19% say it's a "major" problem. On the other hand, a fortunate 40% of Americans say they have no trouble sleeping.

A Good Night's Sleep

The National Sleep Foundation suggests adults get between seven and nine hours of sleep each night. It also recommends going to bed at the same time each night to help you get in the groove.

In order to improve your sleep, the National Sleep Foundation recommends "Practicing a relaxing pre-bed routine to make it easier to fall asleep quickly." With that, here's a look at what those of us in Grand Junction do to get ready for a good night's sleep.

Grand Junction Colorado Does This Just Before Going To Bed

