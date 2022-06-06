Childhood Movies That Still Scare Us in Grand Junction Colorado

Was there a movie you saw as a child that still scares you to this day? These are the scariest movies we saw as children in Grand Junction, Colorado.

I asked on Facebook, "What's the scariest movie you saw as a kid?" Take a look at the list. I bet there's a movie or two that will give you flashbacks.

Scientific Reasons Why Scary Images Stay In Our Heads After The Movie Is Over

I still see this scene in my head - it's the ice-skating sequence from The Omen. This scene was absolutely horrifying. I saw The Omen in 1976 when I was six years old. I'm 52 now. Why are these images still in my head?

According to Fox 59, there are clear scientific reasons why scary things stay with us longer. Glenn Sparks, a media effects expert from Purdue University, says:

I’ve talked to people, adults, who will not go back and watch The Wizard of Oz because of the tornado scene or the winged monkeys that frightened them or upset them as a child. They do not want to go back and watch that again because they know how they reacted the first time.”

Interestingly, The Wizard of Oz appeared frequently in the responses to our Facebook engagement question.

That Darn Amygdala

Sparks added, "Fear is a negative emotion. When a person is afraid in a film, it’s because they are perceiving that in some way, their own well-being is under threat in some way, they’re threatened." He continues, "That kind of negative emotion gets stored in the Amygdala in the brain, and the Amygdala functions for us to take those negative experiences and hold on to them for a long time so that they can be called up again if we ever get into a situation where the brain’s telling us, ‘Hey, this is that situation again. You’re under threat.’”

One Surprising Movie/Scene That Made The List Only Once

I don't know if it gets any creepier, or better than the moment when the little girl climbs right out of the TV screen in the movie The Ring. Oddly, that movie only appears on our list once.

