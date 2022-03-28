See Grand Junction Colorado’s High Desert Playground in Bangs Canyon

Bangs Canyon is overseen run by the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management and offers tons of fun options for hiking, biking, OHV, and Jeep trails, along with some incredible canyon views along the way.

Get our free mobile app

Who Discovered Mica Mine near Grand Junction, Colorado?

History credits a few individuals for the discovery of the Mica Mine including Benton Cannon who was a real estate agent and prospector in Grand Junction. He is said to have located the cut around 1895. It’s unclear if he was able to find commercial success with it.

When the U.S. Geological Survey sent Douglas B Sterrett to inspect the site in the summer of 1911 the mine was overseen by a landscaper named Samuel A. Grady. In some publications, this site is called the Grady Mica Mine in Ladder Canyon, Mesa County, Colorado.

Where is Mica Mine Located?

The Bangs Canyon Recreation area is just South of Grand Junction and East of the Colorado National Monument. Trails, horseback riding, 4x4 trails, and tons of great scenery are yours to explore subject to posted rules and regulations.

Explore Colorado’s Outdoor Playground in Bangs Canyon

The mine is part of zone 3 of Bangs Canyon and is easy to find off of Little Park Road. We’ll include directions below. So many have made this hike over the years, but others have never even heard of it before. Take your time and enjoy it. It will take about an hour to reach the mine and an hour to get out.

Bangs Canyon Recreation Area: Mica Mine Trail Take a day to visit the Bangs Canyon Recreation Area just south of Grand Junction, and East of the Colorado National Monument. Here you'll find some great hiking, biking, OHV trails, Jeep trails, horseback riding, and tons of fun things to do. For an easy hike that shows off the scenery check out the trail to the old Mica mine in Ladder Canyon.

THEN & NOW: See the Grand Valley Transform from 2008 to 2021 See the Grand Valley transform over the years with several 'then and now' comparisons that show the many cool updates that have occurred over the past decade.