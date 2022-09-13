Grand Junction Colorado’s Canyon View Park Celebrates 25 Years

Grand Junction's Canyon View Park is one of my favorite places to visit to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air. No matter what season, Canyon View Park is easy to access and offers over three miles of sidewalk and walking trails.

Did you know that the park is about to celebrate a big anniversary? Yup, in just a few days Canyon View Park will celebrate 25 years in town, and you are invited to mark the occasion this week.

Canyon View Park Celebration Scheduled for September 15th

Grand Junction will mark the occasion with a special gathering on September 15th at 2 p.m. at the Canyon View Park shelter. Enjoy FREE ice cream and a special presentation of the Community Champion Awards with Caprock Academy.

Work on Canyon View Park Began in 1995-1996

We fly past the park so often that it can be easy to forget this park has been part of our community for so long. The ground was broken in 1996 and development was completed in 1997. Another phase of development was completed in 2004. Canyon View Park is located at 730 24 Road in Grand Junction.

Canyon View Park is one of Grand Junction's Largest Play Areas

Several developments over the years have made Canyon View what it is today with baseball fields, playground equipment, and lots of space to enjoy the view of the Grand Valley from its location.

