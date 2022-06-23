These are Grand Junction’s Best Doughnuts According to You

I asked you who you thought was the best doughnut shop in Grand Junction. Well, the results are in, and here's your champion for the year 2022.

It was the ultimate battle of the champions, a real clash of the titans. Over the last three weeks, Be Sweet Bakery has gone nose to nose with Daylight Donuts. City Market has gone toe to toe with Safeway. Let's face it, they all make a pretty good doughnut.

Doughnut Vs. Donut

Once more, is it doughnut or donut? According to www.grammarist.com, the dictionary-approved spelling for these rings dipped in fat is "Doughnut." So, then, where did "donut" come from? It seems we have Dunkin' Donuts to thank for that. Apparently, they're responsible for the popularization of the abbreviated form.

Grand Junction, Colorado Celebrates National Doughnut Day

Do people celebrate "National Doughnut Day"? You betcha. I stopped by Home Style Bakery at roughly 1:00 in the afternoon on National Doughnut Day, June 3, and there was a line out the door. One of the people in the line was our station's engineer. Some shops, Home Style Bakery for one, offered special deals in honor of this special day.

By the time I arrived at the bakery, the "desirable" doughnuts were long gone. The only selection left involved maple donuts and the handful of others most people don't want.

And The Winner Is...

Well, after three weeks of intense voting, the results are in. You stepped up to the donut in a big way. Tons of votes came in. As of 8:19 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, the polls are closed. These are the results.

Grand Junction Best Doughnut 2022 Winners Polldaddy.com / Canva loading...

Congratulations to Home Style Bakery. They won by a landslide. Daylight Donuts, both the North Avenue and Orchard Mesa locations, had strong showings, too.

Home Style has been popular in the valley for years. I remember in English class at Grand Junction High School back in 1988 when our teacher would let us sneak out for a donut run. Home Style Bakery was only two blocks away, making it the most likely candidate. They were awesome back in 87-88, and are equally awesome in 2020.

Thank you to all who voted. Again, I've visited most of the shops in town, and they're all great. At the end of the day, though, it appears Home Style Bakery is your overall favorite.

