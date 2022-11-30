Getting Ready For Grand Junction Snow With Classic Photos

Grand Junction, Colorado can expect snow again this Friday, December 2, 2022, and again on Sunday. To get you in the mood, check out these classic Robert Grant photos from Western Colorado of the 1940s and 50s.

Scroll through the gallery and you may be surprised how little some things have changed.

Get Ready For Colorado's Winter Weather

Could you use a little more snow? How about a little rain? You'll see both in Grand Junction by Friday, December 2. Cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow will continue through Monday, December 5. Here's a look at Grand Junction courtesy of the National Weather Service.

Grand Junction Weather November 30 2022 National Weather Service loading...

Things Could Be a Bit Rougher

Check out what's in store for Gunnison, Colorado this week.

Gunnison Weather for November 30 2022 National Weather Service loading...

Get In The Spirit With Classic Robert Grant Photos From Western Colorado

These galleries are fun. These came from the second drawer of Robert Grant's yellow file cabinet. Sorry, those are generic terms I use to distinguish where these photos from his personal collection were located.

Some come from the box marked "Bob Photos Box A" while others come from manilla envelopes with no designation. This pretty much wraps up the hand-developed prints from Bob Grant's private collection. My next project: hundreds of thousands of negatives needing to be scanned.

On Second Thought

While reflections of Colorado winters tend to generate happy thoughts, there is a dark side to the season. Some of the photos in the gallery below feature train derailments, car crashes, and other catastrophes.

Please enjoy a handful of Robert Grant photos from around Western Colorado. Keep in mind, that most of these are at least 70 years old. Like always, keep your eyes open for faces you might recognize.

