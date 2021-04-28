Don't you hate it when you have a rough day on the job? Unfortunately, that's nothing new. Here's a short gallery of photos from Grand Junction's past featuring people who probably wish they'd stayed in bed.

These Bob Grant photos showcase Western Colorado residents from the 1940s through the early 1980s.

We all Have Them

Don't you hate it when things don't go the way they should? Boo Boos can range drastically in severity. Fortunately, at my gig, about the worst thing that happens is someone forgets to shut off the coffee pot at night.

Personally, I've always enjoyed the photo at the top of this post. This is one of the greatest "Now what do we do?" moments Bob ever recorded.

Here's Hoping No One Was Hurt

A point was made to avoid any photographs showing incidents where someone might have been injured, or possibly worse. A number of years ago I put together a traveling "career retrospective" of Bob Grant's work including a handful of graphic photos. In the end, the more disturbing subject matter was not well received.

Who's the Photographer?

Robert Grant, a Grand Junction area native, was the chief photographer at the Daily Sentinel from the early 1940s until his retirement in the mid-1980s.

Please check out the gallery below. Bob Grant's Grand Junction area "oops" photos could go on for days. This gallery consists of a dozen "lighter" moments captured on film.

Grand Junction Having a Rough Day on the Job - Bob Grant Photos

