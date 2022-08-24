Grand Junction, Colorado is receiving some national attention after being named the second best American city for retirement.

Grand Junction Makes LIst of Standout Retirment Communities

Kiplinger, a publisher of business forecasts and financial advice has selected 7 standout places to retire in the U.S. and Grand Junction comes in at #2 on the list. The list is based on factors like health care facilities, being close to family and friends, and a reasonable cost of living - especially in the area of home prices.

Grand Junction's Attractive Qualities

There are plenty of things about Grand Junction that make it a great place to retire - especially for those who love the outdoors. You've got about 14 hiking trails on the Colorado National Monument, 500 square miles of national forest and 300 lakes on the Grand Mesa, and 24 miles of paved trails for walking and biking along the Colorado River.

Grand Junction's mild winters make outdoor activities pretty much a year-round happening whether it's hiking, biking, and even golf.

Grand Junction Is Easily Accessible

Another attractive quality about the Grand Valley is the easy access. Grand Junction sits on Interstate 70 and is easily accessible via Amtrak or Grand Junction Regional Airport.

Grand Junction is one of the smaller cities on Kiplinger's list of best retirement destinations with a population of just over 66,000. Tulsa, Oklahoma is the largest city on the list with a population of over 413,000.

Here's what Kiplinger's list of the bests places to retire in America looks like:

#1 - Visalia, California

#2 - Grand Junction, Colorado

#3 - Tulsa, Oklahoma

#4 - Fort Wayne, Indiana

#5 - Winston-Salem, North Carolina

#6 - Scranton, Pennsylvania

#7 - Middletown, Connecticut

Kiplinger points out that Colorado offers generous tax breaks for retirees and most Social Security benefits are excluded from state income taxes.

