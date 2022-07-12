Best Family-Friendly Fishing Holes Around Grand Junction

Grand Junction, Colorado is a great place to take the family out for a fun day of fishing. Grand Junction, Fruita, Palisade, and the Grand Mesa are all home to great fishing spots that are perfect for teaching the craft to the kids.

Not only can the kids have fun fishing in the suggested locations below, but adults can bring home some pretty impressive catches by visiting the following fishing holes near Grand Junction.

Do I Need A Fishing License to Catch Fish in Grand Junction?

While you can fish anytime in Colorado, you need a fishing license before heading out to the water. A fishing license can be purchased as an annual pass or a multi-day pass. The yearly adult fishing license is about $35 for the entire year. Anyone under the age of 16 can fish without a license. There is a $50 fine for fishing without a license in Colorado.

What Kind of Fish Will You Catch Near Grand Junction, Colorado?

Rainbow and cutthroat trout, largemouth bass, catfish, walleyes, and pike are all common in the Colorado River. In Grand Junction's Connected Lakes you'll find largemouth bass, black crappie, and bluegill. An assortment of impressive trout is waiting up on the Grand Mesa in and around the Mesa Lakes area.

Grand Junction's Best Family Friendly Fishing Holes

Colorado fishing holes. Connected Lakes in Grand Junction Google Maps loading...

Name : Connected Lakes

: Connected Lakes Location : Dike Rd, Grand Junction, CO 81507

: Dike Rd, Grand Junction, CO 81507 Fish in the Water : There are many registered catches at this location including Largemouth Bass, Black Crappie, and Bluegill.

: There are many registered catches at this location including Largemouth Bass, Black Crappie, and Bluegill. Tips: Another great spot for teaching the basics while enjoying the scenery around Grand Junction. It’s also a great place to fish without leaving town, and close enough to cast a line on your lunch break.

Colorado Fishing Holes. TSM GJ - W. Adams. loading...

Name : Highline Lake State Park

: Highline Lake State Park Location : 1800 11 8/10 Rd, Loma, CO 81524

: 1800 11 8/10 Rd, Loma, CO 81524 Fish in the Water : You can fish the waters of Highline Lake and Mack Mesa Lake at Highline Lake State Park. You’ll find largemouth bass, black crappie, black bullhead, and channel catfish. Rainbow trout are added to the lake in the spring and fall.

: You can fish the waters of Highline Lake and Mack Mesa Lake at Highline Lake State Park. You’ll find largemouth bass, black crappie, black bullhead, and channel catfish. Rainbow trout are added to the lake in the spring and fall. Tips: A state park pass is required for admission. A Day pass can be purchased for $10.

Colorado Fishing Holes. James M Cobb Colorado River State Park Corn Lake Google Maps loading...

Name : James M. Robb Colorado River State Park – Corn Lake

: James M. Robb Colorado River State Park – Corn Lake Location : Clifton, Colorado.

: Clifton, Colorado. Fish in the Water : You’ll be able to catch bass, carp, bullhead, crappie, bluegill, sunfish, and rainbows in Corn Lake.

: You’ll be able to catch bass, carp, bullhead, crappie, bluegill, sunfish, and rainbows in Corn Lake. Tips: You’ll find picnic shelters and boat ramps at Corn Lake.

Colorado Fishing Holes. James M Cobb Colorado River State Park in Fruita Google Maps loading...

Name : James M Cobb Colorado River State Park in Fruita

: James M Cobb Colorado River State Park in Fruita Location : Fruita Red Rocks Lake

: Fruita Red Rocks Lake Fish in the Water : You’ll find Black Crappie, Bluegill, and Green Sunfish in the water here.

: You’ll find Black Crappie, Bluegill, and Green Sunfish in the water here. Tips: I-70 to Exit 19 at Fruita. South on HWY 340 for 1/2 a mile.

Colorado Fishing Holes. Google Maps loading...

Name : James M. Robb Colorado River State Park - Island Lake

: James M. Robb Colorado River State Park - Island Lake Location : 1055 I-70 in Palisade.

: 1055 I-70 in Palisade. Fish in the Water : You’ll find rainbow trout, bullhead, bluegill, and sunfish in the Island Acres area of James M. Robb Colorado River State Park.

: You’ll find rainbow trout, bullhead, bluegill, and sunfish in the Island Acres area of James M. Robb Colorado River State Park. Tips: You can fish both Old Orchard and Roan’s Pond here.

Colorado Fishing Holes. Google Street View loading...

Name : The Colorado River

: The Colorado River Locatio n: Grand Junction’s River Front Trail

n: Grand Junction’s River Front Trail Fish in the Water : Trout (Rainbow & Cutthroat) Largemouth Bass, Catfish, Walleye, and Pike can all be found in the Colorado River.

: Trout (Rainbow & Cutthroat) Largemouth Bass, Catfish, Walleye, and Pike can all be found in the Colorado River. Tips: There are several places along the River Front Trail that include stopping points and overlooks that let you fish from dry land while you teach the kids the basics.

Colorado Fishing Holes. TSM GJ - W Adams Island Lake Grand Mesa loading...

Name : Island Lake – Grand Mesa

: Island Lake – Grand Mesa Location : Grand Mesa Scenic Byway.

: Grand Mesa Scenic Byway. Fish in the Water : Brook Trout, Cutthroat Trout, and Rainbow Trout are found in Island Lake on the Grand Mesa.

: Brook Trout, Cutthroat Trout, and Rainbow Trout are found in Island Lake on the Grand Mesa. Tips: Island Lake covers 179 surface acres with a depth of about 75 feet.

Colorado Fishing Holes. TM GJ - W Adams loading...

Name : Mesa Lake

: Mesa Lake Location :

: Fish in the Water : Rainbows, Brooks, and Cutthroats stocked by the Colorado Department of Wildlife.

: Rainbows, Brooks, and Cutthroats stocked by the Colorado Department of Wildlife. Tips: Great fishing spots on the Grand Mesa also include Juanita Reservoir (5,703 ft.), Kannah Creek (7,232 ft.), Blue Lake (8,995 ft.), Dugger Reservoir (9,227 ft.), Carson Lake (9,885 ft.), Little Battlement Reservoir (10,051 ft), Sunset Lake (9,785 ft.), and Mesa Lake (9,850 ft.). Bull Creek and Bull Basin are also popular spots if you want to hike in those locations.

