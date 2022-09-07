Your Picks For Grand Junction Colorado’s Best Concrete Contractors

My Grand Junction, Colorado home is in desperate need of concrete work. At times like these, the wise thing to do is reach out to you via social media for your recommendations.

A few days ago a post went out on Facebook, "I'm needing concrete work done on the front stairs to my house. Can you recommend a good concrete contractor in the Grand Junction area?" These are your recommendations.

Great Concrete Work Around Grand Junction, Colorado

Look around Grand Junction and you'll see amazing concrete work. Concrete falls into that category - Things you want to do once. With that in mind, quality and craftsmanship really count.

Making The Distinction

We have a tendency in this culture to use the terms cement and concrete interchangeably. That is something of a boo-boo. "Cement" and "Concrete" are most definitely not the same thing. As the all-knowing Bob Vila points out:

While the terms are often used interchangeably, cement and concrete are, in fact, not the same thing. Infrequently used on its own, cement is actually an ingredient in concrete. For example, your home’s slab foundation is likely made of concrete, and the concrete was made with cement, plus other ingredients.

The Good Ol' Days

Back in the early and mid-1980s, I used to work as a mud boy. If you're not familiar with that term, it has two wildly different definitions. According to the Urban Dictionary, Mudboy is defined as:

Mudboi

A cowardly individual or tactic where one abandons friends or teammates to hide and wait for an event, action, or battle to pass.

Another definition provided by the Urban Dictionary is:

Mudboy

Describes a person who has a significant status with people and is viewed as a high-class individual over others.

For the purpose of this post, my personal definition of mudboy is:

A person, usually young and just beginning to get their foot in the door in the construction business, is responsible for running the tumbler, adding various ingredients such as cement, sand, gravel, coloring, etc. While the tumbler is still mixing the components, the mudboy, if highly motivated, uses the time to deliver materials, i.e. bricks, to the workers. Once the tumbler has mixed the ingredients, the mudboy then delivers the "mud" to the workers.

With That In Mind...

I spent enough time working concrete to know two things:

I'm not good at it I don't want to do it anymore

So, with that, it's time to call the pros. When situations such as this arise, the proper thing to do is reach out to you for recommendations.

Your Recommendations For Grand Junction Colorado's Best Concrete Contractors I have a catastrophe on my hands, and need pros to get it fixed. I'm batting about 300 when it comes to hiring contractors. I have a house I'm quite proud of, but it needs cement work. At times like this, social media proves to be an effective tool. I asked you, "Can you recommend a good concrete contractor in the Grand Junction area?" Here's what you had to say.

