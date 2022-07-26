More Grand Junction Bad Rules to Follow While Driving

Grand Junction drivers may be among the worst in the nation, but we are beginning to understand why.

Grand Junction Drivers Can't Help Themselves

Not long ago, we brought you the Grand Junction Rules For Driving. These are basic driving rules that you would think everybody knows, unfortunately, they don't. Another thing we learned is that Grand Junction drivers can't help the way they drive. In most cases they have received faulty information.

In part one of Grand Junction Rules For Driving, we discovered that Grand Junction drivers believe yellow means go faster, parking lots are like speedways, and stop signs are completely optional.

More Bad Driving Rules

In Grand Junction Rules For Driving Part II, we get even more insight into the driving habits of Grand Valley motorists. We learn about the importance of knowing sign language on the streets of Grand Junction, and how when you make a right-hand turn on red you should always be sure that the driver who you were supposed to be yielding to, has to step hard on their brakes to keep from slamming into the back of you.

You don't have to live in the Grand Valley very long to learn the rules of driving on the streets of Grand Junction - or, perhaps more appropriately, how not to drive in Grand Junction.

