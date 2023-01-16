Winter has arrived in western Colorado, but don't let that stop you from being active for the next several weeks.

What To Do When It's Too Cold and Wet To Play?

Winter means great for fun on the slopes, snowmobile trails, and snowshoe trails. But, for those who aren't especially keen on the idea of playing in the snow, what are you going to do when it's too cold to play outdoors?

Get our free mobile app

Grand Junction Parks and Rec Is A Great Resource For Adult Activities

I've got some good news for you because there are plenty of things for adults to do to help keep them active until spring. If you take a look at the seasonal activity guide from Grand Junction Parks and Rec, you will find a variety of fun activities for adults.

If you think Grand Junction Parks and Rec is just for kids, you need to re-tool your thinking because that is not the case. Yes, it's true, Parks and Rec does a fabulous job of providing activities for youth every month all year long. But, they are also a great resource for adult activities as well. There is a fee associated with most of the activities, but, in most cases, it's not that large.

10 Fun Activities For Adults During Grand Junction Winter If you like to stay active in the winter, but you don't want to be out in the cold, there are several things you can do in Grand Junction over the next few weeks. Spring will be here before you know it, so scroll ahead to learn about some adult activities that are happening right now.