Got a Mosquito Bite in Colorado? Here Is How to Ditch the Itch

Mosquito season is active in Colorado, and this year is intense.

Last night, I left my backdoor open for a minute and looked at my ceiling. What did I see? A brigade of mosquitos declared war against every light source in my home.

You can have as many mosquito traps as you want, but when there are more than 20 mosquitos in your home, you will wake up with mosquito bites.

3 WAYS TO REDUCE MOSQUITO BITES ITCH

At one point, I had more than 25 mosquito bites. I thought I was going to itch my skin off. I started researching solutions for relieving itching, and here is what I found.

X MARKS THE SPOT

I always thought that using the X method was a myth. I'm not sure if the X method is a placebo effect, but it is the first thing I do whenever I get a bug bite.

All you need to do is locate your mosquito bite and make an "X" indent on the bite.

HAIR DRYER AND SOME MEDICINE

You are probably rolling your eyes right now. I promise a hair dryer and medicine work to battle itchy mosquito bites. There is some science to back it up too.

Verywell spoke to Dr. Kevin Wang, and he said this.

...generally speaking, applying heat to a mosquito bite may decrease itchiness. However, that relief may only last a few minutes to a few hours.

Here is what I do: I apply mosquito bite relief medicine and dry it with a hair dryer. It works for me, and it might work for you.

I just learned that there are heating anti-itch pens.

SUNBURNS AND MOSQUITO BITES HAVE ONE THING IN COMMON

Aloe vera helps with mosquito bites. I always have aloe vera at my home. This helps because aloe is an anti-inflammatory product.

