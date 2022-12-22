If Batman Lived in Colorado, He Would Totally Live in This Home

As a kid, one of my favorite superheroes was Batman. I loved the car he drove and I personally thought the Bat Cave was the most excellent hideout ever. To this day, I still think Batman is super awesome and the Bat Cave. You could probably imagine my excitement when I saw this Glenwood Canyon home that is built into the side of the cliffs.

The listing on Realtor calls this one of the most unique properties in the Roaring Fork/Colorado River Valleys, but let's be real here... This is probably one of the most unique properties in the entire state of Colorado.

The home located at 217 Rose Bud Iron Mountain has been used as a personal dwelling for over 40 years, but there is no indication as to how many bedrooms, bathrooms, or approximate square footage in the cavernous home.

We do know that there is a total of 25.13 acres of land plus thousands of square feet of stalagmites and stalactites in the caverns. The living cave system on the property is known as The Cave of the Chimes and it could be yours for $2.45 million.

For more information on this truly unique cavern property for sale for $2.45 million, see the full listing on Realtor.

