Amazing Music Lineup For Fruita’s Summer Concert Series 2022

The lineup for the City of Fruita's Thursday Night Concert Series has been announced, and it's awesome, to say the least.

Each year, with the exception of the dumpster fire known as the year 2020, Fruita hosts an amazing outdoor concert series at the Civic Center Park at 325 E. Aspen. The concerts are free, open to the public, and amazing.

Get our free mobile app

The Bands are Jumping for Joy

The bands performing as part of this series are probably more excited than you are. Frank Bregar, the leader of the Frank Bregar Orchestra, is delighted to return to Fruita.

Wide Variety of Musical Acts

Looking at the 2022 lineup, you'll see everything from Blue Grass groups, Big Band dance orchestras, Country/Rock groups, and even Progressive Jazz.

Take a Look at the Venue

If you're not familiar with the Civic Center Park in Fruita, let me tell you, it's an awesome venue. Check out this footage of the Frank Bregar Orchestra performing for this same series back in 2019.

The 2022 Concert Series Will Prove to be Awesome

The gallery below outlines this year's schedule. That's an amazing lineup. Add to it the tempting ticket price of "FREE" and you have a deal no one can refuse. Dust off the lawn chair and get ready to go. Music will get underway Thursday evenings starting at 7:30.

Awesome Lineup for Fruita's Summer Concert Series 2022 Summer is here(almost), and with it, free weekly concerts with Fruita's Summer Concert Series 2022. Grab a lawn chair and enjoy these free concerts featuring some of Western Colorado's most popular artists.

The Amazing 'Marvins' at the Fruita Summer Concert Series July 15, 2021