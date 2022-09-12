Fun Fruita House Includes A Pool & Hot Tub Near Olga Anson Park

If you have ever dreamed of having your own pool and still live close to downtown Fruita, then today could be your lucky day. Take a look at 201 S. Bookcliff Court, presented by Karen McLean-Wilson with The Christi Reece Group.

This listing in Fruita, Colorado was added to Realtor.com in September. Bookcliff Court is located off K Road to the northeast of downtown Fruita.

Live Close to Fruita Parks, Schools, and Downtown

This four-bedroom home is located very close to Olga Anson Park and within walking distance of downtown shopping. The Hot Tomato on E. Aspen is only a mile and a half from your front door. Yum!

Enjoy an In-ground Heated Salt-Water Pool

The backyard is the highlight of this home. The in-ground pool is heated and surrounded by an outdoor seating area and a hot tub. There is a turf lounge area out by the pool, and a full privacy fence surrounds the backyard. The pool includes a child safety cover.

Live Close to Colorado Adventure

You'll be close to downtown Fruita and close to the Colorado National Monument. Highline Lake State Park is nearby and so are countless hiking and mountain biking trails. This location is perfect for anyone looking to have a great time outdoors and who loves to entertain while at home.

