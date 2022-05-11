10 Awesome Mountain Bike Trails to Test Your Skills in Fruita, Colorado

If Fruita, Colorado doesn't have a sign that reads "Mountain Bike Capital of Colorado" we should surely consider getting one. It's a little piece of heaven that offers big climbs, crazy switchbacks, and dusty fast downhill runs in multiple locations.

Do you have a favorite trail you ride your mountain bike on? We would love to know which one is your favorite ride. Send us your favorite mountain bike trail on our station app so we can keep an eye out for more routes to add to this "best of" list below.

Is Fruita, Colorado the Perfect Place for Riding Mountain Bikes?

If you thought Crested Butte was the only place to go for great mountain bike trails think again. Fruita is an amazing destination for tons of trails at all different skill levels. You'll find insane cliffside runs and some nice wide ridgeline action as well.

How Many Mountain Bike Trails are in Fruita, Colorado?

Fruita, Colorado is home to more than 30 different mountain bike trails that you may not even know about. Some of our favorites include:

Check Out 10 Awesome Mountain Bike Trails in Fruita, Colorado

MORE: Tour the Grand Valley on These Mountain Bike Trails Mountain Bike trails for all skill levels are waiting all over the Grand Junction area.

MORE: Grand Junction's Bike Day Parades of the 1940s - Robert Grant Photos The annual Downtown Parade of Lights is coming up this Saturday, December 4, 2021. Did you know Grand Junction used to host a Bike Day parade back in the 1940s and 50s?