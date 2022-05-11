10 Awesome Mountain Bike Trails to Test Your Skills in Fruita, Colorado
If Fruita, Colorado doesn't have a sign that reads "Mountain Bike Capital of Colorado" we should surely consider getting one. It's a little piece of heaven that offers big climbs, crazy switchbacks, and dusty fast downhill runs in multiple locations.
Do you have a favorite trail you ride your mountain bike on? We would love to know which one is your favorite ride. Send us your favorite mountain bike trail on our station app so we can keep an eye out for more routes to add to this "best of" list below.
Is Fruita, Colorado the Perfect Place for Riding Mountain Bikes?
If you thought Crested Butte was the only place to go for great mountain bike trails think again. Fruita is an amazing destination for tons of trails at all different skill levels. You'll find insane cliffside runs and some nice wide ridgeline action as well.
How Many Mountain Bike Trails are in Fruita, Colorado?
Fruita, Colorado is home to more than 30 different mountain bike trails that you may not even know about. Some of our favorites include:
- Zippety Do Dah
- The Ribbon
- Prime Cut
- PBR (Pumps Bumps Rollers)
- Kessel Run
- Rabbit Valley
- Mary’s Loop and Horsethief Bench Loop
- Kokopelli Trail in Fruita
- The Lunch Loops
- 18 Road System Trail
Check Out 10 Awesome Mountain Bike Trails in Fruita, Colorado
- Name: 18 Road System Trail
- Length: 20.7 Miles
- Elevation Gain: 1,332 ft
- Route: Loop
- Skill: Intermediate
- Link: Click here to find out more about this trail online.
- Directions: Click here for directions from Google Maps
- Name: The Lunch Loops
- Length: 6.4 Miles
- Elevation Gain: 777 feet
- Skill: Advanced
- Route: Loop
- Link: Click here to find out more about this trail online.
- Directions: Click here for directions from Google Maps
- Name: Kokopelli Trail in Fruita
- Length: 27 miles
- Elevation Gain: 2,611 feet
- Route: Point to Point
- Skill: Advanced
- Link: Click here to find out more about this trail online.
- Directions: Click here for directions from Google Maps
- Name: Mary’s Loop and Horsethief Bench Loop
- Length: 12.4 Miles
- Elevation Gain: 1,200 feet
- Skill: Intermediate
- Route: Loop
- Link: Click here to find out more about this trail online.
- Directions: Click here for directions from Google Maps
- Name: Rabbit Valley
- Length: 28.8 Miles
- Elevation Gain: 2.424 feet
- Skill: Advanced
- Route: Loop
- Link: Click here to find out more about this trail online.
- Directions: Click here for directions from Google Maps
- Name: Kessel Run
- Length: 2.1 Miles
- Elevation Gain: 0
- Skill: Intermediate
- Route: Point to Point
- Link: Click here to find out more about this trail online.
- Directions: Click here for directions from Google Maps
- Name: PBR (Pumps Bumps Rollers)
- Length: 4.2 Mile Loop
- Elevation Gain: 472 feet
- Skill: Intermediate
- Route: Loop
- Link: Click here to find out more about this trail online.
- Directions: Click here for directions from Google Maps
- Name: Prime Cut
- Length: 5.6 Miles
- Elevation Gain: 610 feet
- Skill: Intermediate
- Route: Loop
- Link: Click here to find out more about this trail online.
- Directions: Click here for directions from Google Maps
- Name: The Ribbon
- Length: 6.7 Mile Trail
- Elevation Gain: 1.797 feet
- Skill: Intermediate
- Route: Out & Back
- Link: Click here to find out more about this trail online.
- Directions: Click here for directions from Google Maps
- Name: Zippety Do Dah
- Length: 9 Miles
- Elevation Gain: 671 feet
- Skill: Advanced
- Route: Loop
- Link: Click here to find out more about this trail online.
- Directions: Click here for directions from Google Maps