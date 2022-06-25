Going Down: This $1.25 Million Colorado Home has a Fireman’s Pole
We've shown you homes that have elevators, slides within the walls, and even an escalator. This Fruita home has one unique way to get from the upper to lower level with a fireman's pole.
This home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 3.587 square feet of living space, and 5.94 acres of land. The property is listed for an asking price of $1.25 million on Realtor.
If you would like to learn more about this Fruita home located at 1816 M 3/4 Road, you can visit the full listing on Realtor.
Source: Realtor
This home has a great way of getting from one floor to another... A fireman's pole.
