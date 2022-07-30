11 Fantastic Chainsaw Crafted Sculptures Created in Colorado

Pieces of art carved out of a log with a chainsaw has to be one of the most unique forms of woodworking you'll find. Colorado is a perfect state to put those talents to the test.

A chainsaw carving contest was held in Frederick, Colorado, from July 20-23, 2022. Ten carvers, who came from not only Colorado but across America and the world, came to town to show off their skills and win the grand prize of $2,000 with the Chainsaws & Chuckwagons event.

Attendees to the event cast their votes on which carving/sculpture was the best; the first prize was $2,000, the second place was $1,500, and the third place was $1,000. Seeing the "before" and "after" photos of those top winners is amazing.

I went out on the afternoon of the third day of the "Chainsaws & Chuckwagons" event, a hot Saturday, to get some photos and to check things out. They had a lot of food trucks (the "chuckwagons"), some beer, log rolling, and great carvers. This is a great community event for not only Frederick but for the Northern Colorado area. Frederick holds many events throughout the year; more of us should make a point to get there, to see for ourselves.

There were takes on the classic "bear" carvings that we've seen, including a very tall one. There was only one dinosaur. A few of the carvings were 'participatory' where you could sit, or climb upon, which many people did.

Take a look at that day's carvings, including "Before" and "After," for the top three:

