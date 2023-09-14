It never fails. Every time I think I have found the perfect property in Colorado, another one comes along and trumps it. Every single time. When I think of a perfect Northern Colorado home, this property in Fort Collins is the epitome of perfect. Well, that is, until the next one comes along.

What can I say? I have a love for houses in Colorado. This Fort Collins, Colorado, home is just 10 short minutes away from Old Town Fort Collins. When you look at the photos, it almost seems as if that could be hard to believe, but it's true.

Listed on Realtor for $3.485 million, this home located at 4020 Bingham Hill Road mixes the city and country together very well. Seven bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, 5,407 square feet of living space, and over seven acres of land would make this the perfect Fort Collins home to someone with a multi-million dollar housing budget.

The home was built in 1971 and was gutted down to the studs and renovated in 2015. The property features a barn, a home office, a guest house, and a tree house for the kiddos.

For more information on this Fort Collins home, see the full listing on Realtor.

