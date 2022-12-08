6 MORE Celebrities We Bet You Didn’t Know Were from Colorado

We recently posted an article highlighting the celebrities that people may not know hail from Colorado. We thought that it was a fairly exhaustive list, featuring notable names like David Fincher and Kristin Davis, to the more obscure likes of Zachery Ty Bryan and Frank Welker. As it turns out, we weren't as thorough as we'd thought.

From a combination of listener submissions and conveniently targeted web suggestions, we've come up with 6 more celebrities that come from the Centennial State that people may have forgotten about. This time, we're fairly certain that we've got everybody of note.

We hope that you enjoy the list. Check out the gallery of our previous 12 subjects below. If we missed anybody this time, and that's a big if, let us know. As always, be sure to join the conversation with us on our app!

US-Ireland Alliance's 16th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards Getty Images loading...

Adam McKay

Born in Denver, you may recognize Adam McKay's name as the director of such hit comedies as Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Step Brothers and The Other Guys. Basically, he did all those Will Ferrell movies your friends have been quoting since college (or in my case, high school). His most critically acclaimed film did not focus on Will Ferrell, rather former Vice President Dick Cheney. Vice earned McKay a "Best Director" nomination at the 91st Academy Awards in 2019.

Premiere Of Lionsgate Films' "Conan The Barbarian" - Red Carpet Getty Images loading...

Bob Sapp

Bob Sapp was born in Colorado Springs, and is best known for his forays into combat sports, both legitimate and predetermined. After an underwhelming football career, Sapp transitioned into Mixed Martial Arts and professional wrestling, where he enjoyed early popularity and success. But that was before MMA was what we know it as now, as Sapp struggled to maintain his success amidst a changing sport.

NBC Universal 2012 Summer TCA Tour - Day 1 Getty Images loading...

Eve Torres

Speaking of predetermined combat sports, Eve Torres, raised in Denver, gained national stardom in the early part of the last decade as a professional wrestler with the WWE. After a six year wrestling career, wherein she became one of the WWE's top female stars, Torres married Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor Rener Gracie, joining one of the most notable families in MMA. She has also branched out into acting, with roles in TV shows like Supergirl.

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony Getty Images loading...

India Arie

India Arie has been one of the most prolific voices in R&B music since she hit the scene at the dawn of the Millennium. Born in Denver, she has sold over 10 million records worldwide, and earned 23 Grammy nominations, winning four. She's also tried her hand at acting, portraying Nina Simone on the 2003 NBC drama American Dreams, reprising that role in 2009 at a staged reading to promote the Broadway musical, Soul Doctor.

Universal Pictures Special Screening Of "Happy Death Day 2U" Getty Images loading...

Jessica Rothe

Another Devner-ite, actress Jessica Rothe is the youngest star we've found for this list. Her breakout role came in 2017, with the comedy-slasher Happy Death Day. That spawned a sequel, as well as a turn in the Amazon Prime sci-fi show, Utopia. This star is still on the rise, so expect to hear more from her in the years to come.

GreenSlate Greenroom At The 2017 Gotham Awards Getty Images for GreenSlate loading...

John Carroll Lynch

Hailing from Boulder, John Carroll Lynch has been working since the '90's. As such, I can't believe we missed him for the previous list, because it's almost guaranteed that you've seen this guy on your TV. He's been in everything from Frasier and the movie Face/Off, to the Jackie Kennedy biopic Jackie, starring Natalie Portman. Most recently, John has been quite involved with the anthology series American Horror Story. Suffice to say, this guy is a really good creepy clown.

