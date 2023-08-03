Flashback: See What Downtown Denver, Colorado Looked Like in 1986

There's no doubt that a lot has changed in the last 37 years. Technology has improved at an astronomical rate, so much that if someone from the 1980s traveled to the year 2023, they'd experience a crippling wave of culture shock.

Along these same lines, Colorado's largest city and capital, Denver, has changed quite a bit since 1986 as well.

Keep scrolling to take a trip back in time to revisit what downtown Denver was like back in the year 1986.

What Was Downtown Denver Colorado Like in 1986?

First of all, let's start by taking note of the things that haven't changed about downtown Denver since 1986.

For example, the historic restaurant The Buckhorn Exchange looks quite similar to the way it is today and has been filled with taxidermy since long before the '80s. It makes one wonder, how many of the stuffed animals have been around for all these years?

Other notable things that have been around since at least 1986 include what we know today as the Wells Fargo Center, although the locals often refer to it as the "cash register building," as well as Larimer Square, Civic Center Park, and the state capitol building.

However, as you'll see below, the skyline was much more sparse back then as opposed to today, albeit the smog was definitely present.

The Colorado State Capitol Building looks just about the same with its iconic gold dome, but it's interesting to think about the fact that the below photos of Civic Center Park were taken long before the annual 4/20 festival was held there.

Keep scrolling to travel back in time and check out what downtown Denver looked like in 1986:

