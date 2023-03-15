Five Colorado Dispensaries May Have Sold You Contaminated Weed

If you’ve purchased marijuana from a dispensary in Colorado recently, you might want to check the label on your product as soon as possible as it’s been reported that a total of five shops, both recreational and medical, have sold weed that might be contaminated.

Contaminated Marijuana Found in Colorado

Recently, an inspection was completed by the Colorado State Marijuana Enforcement Division in which tests were run on marijuana flower and found that the product contained high levels of contaminants.

Some of the contaminants found in the product include mold, yeast, and aspergillus. Authorities warn that these contaminants could adversely affect individuals with allergies and/or weakened immune systems.

The products that were contaminated include strains such as Waffle Cone, Cherry Punch, LA Kush Cake, and Aoki Berry.

Find out if you may have potentially purchased this contaminated marijuana at any of the affected dispensaries below.

Which Dispensaries Sold the Contaminated Marijuana?

While it has been reported that the contamination likely came from the supplier located in Ordway, Colorado, these five dispensaries were found to have sold the contaminated marijuana between the dates of November 8th, 2022, and February 28th, 2023:

The Chronic Boutique – 325 Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80902

Magnolia Road Cannabis Company – 1750 30th Street Unit 84B, Boulder, CO 80301

Platte Valley Dispensary – 2301 7th Street Unit B, Denver, CO 80221

Modern Botany – 2727 Palmer Park Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Magnolia Road Cannabis Company – 1995 West Midway Boulevard, Broomfield, CO 80020

Authorities advise anyone who thinks they may have purchased any of this contaminated marijuana to either dispose of it or return it to the dispensary at which it was purchased.

